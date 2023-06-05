By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2023 • 9:00

El Ejido hosts its Tasting of Fried Eggs with Chorizo event. Image: El Ejido Town Hall / Facebook.

On June 1 the Municipal Marquee in El Ejido hosted its Tasting of Fried Eggs with Chorizo event as part of the town’s Santa Maria Fiestas.

The meal is based on a simple and delicious dish made up of fried eggs with chorizo, fried peppers, bread, a drink, salad and watermelon.

To prepare it, 4,000 eggs, more than 300 kilos of chorizo, 400 kilos of peppers, 600 kilos of tomatoes, 400 kilos of peppers, 600 kilos of cucumber and 2,500 kilos of watermelon were used.

This gastronomic event has once again become one of the most popular and attractive proposals included in the programme of the town’s patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church.

The town celebrated its patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgin Mary Mother of the Church until 4 June. A full calendar of activities was planned and enjoyed by all ages.