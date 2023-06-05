England Women finally drop major World Cup reveal

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 15:00

England Women celebrate a historic goal against rivals USA.

England’s Women are gearing up to jet over to Australia and compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and now fans can see what they will look like in their new kit.

The Lionesses finally released their home and away kits to be purchased by fans all around the world on Monday morning, with the eagerly awaited kit drop being teased previously by behind-the-scenes clips.

England will be hopeful of going all the way in Australia this summer after beating out Germany last summer to win the European Championships although it will certainly be a new-look Lionesses side under Sarina Weigman.

The new kit was being modelled by some of England’s stars of the present and the future including Alex Greenwood, Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway, all of whom played major roles in England’s success last summer.

Despite going into the tournament as one of the favourites given they are European Champions, Weigman’s side will know they face an uphill battle to lift the most coveted prize in Women’s football because of huge injuries to the likes of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson.

But also because, they will have to likely get past at least one of Australia – with a raucous home crowd following them all over – or the world-famous and technically gifted USA national side, who won the World Cup last time out.

However, with Weigman at the helm and a roster full of young and bright stars including Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone, as well as world-class and Champions League-winning players like Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, the Lionesses will be a force to be reckoned with.

A historic movement this time around is that England, as well as several other countries, have ditched the white shorts from either of their kits to ensure that their players feel comfortable playing in the heat out in the southern hemisphere, and if they’re on their periods during any of the games and training sessions.