Father denounced for making death threat to paediatrician caring for his son in a Malaga hospital

By Chris King • 05 June 2023 • 18:49

A man has been denounced in Malaga for making a death threat to a paediatrician in the Mother and Child Hospital in the capital city.

The aggressor was the father of a child who had been admitted to the medical facility’s Intensive Care Unit and who did not agree with the form of treatment being given to his son.

A speedy trial took place in Malaga this Monday, June 5, after the incident occurred last Friday 2. As a result, the court issued the man an order instructing him to stay away from the hospital.

It materialised during the hearing that the defendant had a history of similar incidents with both medical and nursing staff.

According to the staff that care for children at the facility, this man’s attitude has continued since his son’s admission. He allegedly caused frequent outbursts that obstructed the daily activities of the hospital’s medical professionals.

The union once again showed its rejection: “in the face of this reality that is on its way to being established in society if effective measures are not taken”.

It regretted that the figure of the doctor: “is not respected, and is blamed for all the ills of the health situation of the country by those users who are the protagonists of these increasingly common attacks“.

A rally has been called for this Thursday 8, by the SMM, together with Satse, to denounce this attack and support the workers. It will be held on the main steps of the hospital at 11 am.

Today’s case was handled by a lawyer from the Antonio Moya College of Physicians. That was because the victim called the Urgent Care Telephone (TAU) of the collegiate institution.

“We insist on our policy of zero tolerance for attacks on doctors”, insisted Pedro J. Navarro, the president of the college, voicing ‘strong condemnation’ of this new verbal assault, as reported by azcostadelsol.com.