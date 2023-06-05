By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2023 • 14:38

Fun in Vera with Moors and Christians Living Chess . Morosycristianos de Vera / Facebook.

Would you like your children to be protagonists of the Moors and Christians of Vera Living Chess on June 8?

If so, email morosycristianosvera@gmail.com or info@morosycristianosvera.es for more information.

Children taking part must be between the second to sixth grades of primary school.

The Living Chess consists of a dramatised game between the Moorish and Christian sides, where the children from the four local schools have their special day and where they are the absolute protagonists of the event.

It all starts with the traditional parade from the Casa de la Juventud to the Plaza de la Verja.

There, the children take their places on the board and the game begins. Each piece is played by each child and is named after a character or place in Spain’s history where there has been a relationship between Moors and Christians, not only related to the Reconquest of Vera but also to the Siege of Aben Humeya.

The game is dramatised and every move is carried out following the orders of the Moorish King and the Christian King.