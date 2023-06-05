By David Laycock • 05 June 2023 • 17:56

Harry Kane tops Real Madrid's wish list Credit: MDI /Shutterstock

England captain Harry Kane is Real Madrid’s top target in the hunt to replace departing Karim Benzema. The news was reported today, June 5, by Guillem Balligue, Spanish Football writer for the BBC.

Kane tops a list which contains Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Kai Havertz (Chelsea) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) and he is known to be very highly regarded by the Spanish club. Daniel Levy at Tottenham could scupper this though as he looks for in excess of £100 million.

With big names like Benzema and Eden Hazard leaving this summer Real Madrid should have some big money to play with but should Levy price Madrid out it would be a big pity for Kane.

With Harry Kane’s reputation of being a goal scorer of the highest level, as well as a leader on the pitch, his trophy cabinet is severely lacking and many hope that Kane is able to take the plunge and go with a club that can offer this, especially as Spurs won’t be playing Champions League football next season.

The Daily Mail reported that Tottenham have told Manchester United that Kane is not for sale, but these are the tactics we expect to see in transfer season and we know that no deal is off the table until the window is closed.

Kane’s loyalty to Spurs has been incredible and he has accumulated 213 Premier League goals in his career. A move away from the Premier League might hamper his chances of surpassing Alan Shearer’s record of 260.

But records are records and certainly a cherry on top for footballers who aspire to greatness, but Kane currently has little cake for his toppings and will no doubt be craving for a top-flight title, a serious shot at a Champions League trophy or even a domestic cup.

It feels like it is time for him to move towards silverware, but with one more campaign left on his contract at Spurs, nothing is definite.