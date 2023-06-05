By David Laycock • 05 June 2023 • 12:13
Holly Willoughby's message to This Morning viewers
Today, June 6, marked the return to This Morning for Holly Willoughby without Phillip Schofield. She began the episode with an emotional speech, speaking of disappointment and forgiveness.
Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning after an extended break from the show, after all the furore surrounding Phillip Schofield‘s departure. In an emotional statement, she said:
“Deep breath – firstly, are you OK? I hope so. It feels very strange sitting here without Phil and I imagine you might be feeling a lot like I have; shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions.”
“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”
“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”
“And from my own heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning. Myself, Josie, Dermot, Alison and Craig and every single person on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love. so on that note Josie…”.
At this point, Holly turned to her co-presenter Josie Gibson and they embraced. This Morning posted the statement on Twitter saying: “A message to you, from Holly.”
As the show began it leaves us wondering if This Morning can rekindle the Magic with a new lineup and with so much furore surrounding what has happened over the last few months.
