ITV bosses set to launch shock twist in latest Love Island season

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 19:04

Love Island could see ITV pulled off air Credit: Pixabay

A new series of ITV’s hit reality show Love Island is set to return this evening which is sure to cause lots of twists and shocks on the way, none more so though than in the very first episode.

In years gone past, boys and girls would enter the villa at different times, before then coupling up with someone of the opposite gender, sometimes creating tension and awkwardness if someone was not selected to be in a couple.

However, in tonight’s bombshell of an episode, it is expected that all villa members will meet at once and then, have time to flirt and get to know each other properly, prior to the coupling that usually occurs.

The host for this year’s show is once again Maya Jama, who has showcased the dress she will be wearing when the first episode airs, but a lot of the attention will be on how this new concept goes down.

It appears to be quite forward-thinking by ITV to try and keep the show fresh and interesting for viewers, especially long-time watchers who may feel as if the show is becoming too stale and repetitive, especially when there is a winter show as well.

Instead of the singles deciding who they wish to couple up with based on looks and personality, this year it is the viewing public – who already know of the people going into the villa – have picked which people they wish to be coupled up with.

According to a Daily Mail source, this has been designed and put in place to cause even more drama and chaos than what usually occurs in a whirlwind series, something that is likely to create a buzz and excitement amongst viewers.

All the hopeful singles will be looking to replicate Ekin-Su Cuculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who were victors last time out in the red hot villa and are said to still be together to this day and previously even had their own TV show.