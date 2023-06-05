Jet2 flight headed for Spain forced into u-turn

By Max Greenhalgh • 05 June 2023 • 9:52

Jet2 aircraft Photo credit: Markus Mainka / shutterstock.com

A flight bound for Gran Canaria was forced to return to Manchester after unforeseen reasons.

A flight from Manchester set for Gran Canaria was forced to return to Manchester yesterday evening.

After only a couple of minutes of the flight, the captain was forced to abort the flight and begin to turn around.

The plane was forced to a holding pattern over Wales to burn off enough fuel to safely attempt a landing.

A spokesperson for Jet2 confirmed: “We can confirm that flight LS781 followed standard procedure and returned to Manchester Airport after the crew reported a technical indication.”

After landing back in Manchester at just after 9 pm the passengers were flown to Gran Canaria on a replacement aircraft.

Jet2 have recently announced that they will begin to fly from Liverpool John Lennon airport. Flights are expected to begin in March 2024 and will take in 202 destinations.

Jet2 CEO Steven Heapy said: “We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our award-winning flights and holidays to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which becomes our 11th UK airport base. This announcement further expands our footprint and comes on the back of the enormous demand that we know is out there from customers and independent travel agents across Liverpool, Merseyside and the wider region.”