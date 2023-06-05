By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 23:10

Former F1 world champion fined over $950,000 for RACIST comments against Lewis Hamilton. Image: Cristiano Barni Shutterstock.com

Over the last few weeks and months, speculation has been following Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton wherever he goes, but the British driver looks set on staying with Mercedes.

Hamilton has been tipped with a move to Ferrari via media outlets, and this rumour was certainly not helped by mischievous current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who mentioned Hamilton’s name when asked what a perfect teammate would be like.

However, Hamilton, nor Mercedes themselves have ever been drawn into open discussions about the seven-time world champion, that was until he was asked, once again, post-Barcelona race about what his future looked like and if he had any plans in the pipeline to extend his stay in the sport.

The man with the joint-most championships in the sport was coming off a high post-Barcelona when he managed to help secure two spots on the podium for Mercedes by finishing one spot above his teammate George Russell in second.

Lewis Hamilton set for crunch Mercedes talk

Hamilton admitted on Sunday that he was set to hold talks with team principal Toto Wolf about his future and see whether or not they could thrash out a deal that would at least secure his immediate future in the sport and with the team.

It was only last year that many may have thought Hamilton’s time in F1 was coming to an end because of how far away Mercedes had fallen off the pace and behind the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari, but after a great weekend in both Monaco and Barcelona, there appears to be a newfound light in Hamilton.

Many British racing fans will have been devastated when Hamilton cruelly missed out on an eighth championship title to Max Verstappen in 2021, but the fact he is still clearly loving the sport and wants to become the undisputed greatest of all time should fill people with hope and excitement.