Man fined €121,000 (£104,000) for driving 32 kilometres over speed limit

By John Ensor • 05 June 2023 • 21:20
Expensive trip.
Credit: MP_P/Shutterstock.com
Keeping down the cost of motoring these days isn’t easy, however, one man found to his cost that it’s also a good idea to pay attention to the road signs.
On Saturday, June 3, Anders Wiklöf was caught speeding in the Aland islands, Finland, and was fined a blood-curdling €121,000, writes Nya Aland.
Speeding fines in Finland are calculated based on the driver’s income, and 76-year-old Anders Wiklöf is one of the wealthiest men in Finland, hence the whopping €121,000 (£104,000) penalty.
A stoic Wiklöf commented: ‘I really regret the matter and hope that the money is at least used for health care through the state treasury.’
He was clocked at 82 kilometres per hour in a 50 kph zone on Saturday. It appears that the speed limit had just changed from 70 kilometres to 50 kilometres per hour when the police speed trap was sprung: ‘I had just started to slow down, but I guess I wasn’t going [slow] enough and that’s what happened,’ said Mr Wiklöf.
Mr Wiklöf explained that he and some friends had been out looking at Åland: ‘When I went back to town. . . it suddenly became fifty and I slowed down, you shouldn’t panic brake. But then the blue lights came after me.’
This is not the first time he’s had to stump up a hefty wad of cash for speeding. In 2018, he was caught at a checkpoint on his way to the Önningeby Museum to award an art prize. The fine was €63,680, and in 2013 he received a similar €95,000 speeding fine.
However, on this occasion, the excessive speed was such, that authorities have also confiscated his driving licence for ten days.
The millionaire went on to say: ‘But I’ve heard that they’re going to [cut back] one and a half billion on healthcare in Finland, so I hope that the money can fill some gaps there. Ideally, I would like it to be earmarked for that purpose.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.