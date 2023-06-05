‘Very realistic’ – Transfer expert tips Man United to sign league-winning star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 18:16
Manchester United takeover. Image Tatohra Shutterstock.com
Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed that Manchester United could certainly sign recently linked Kim Min-Jae this summer by activating his release clause.
Given that Man United finished the season with players such as Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw playing several games at centre-back, it’s no surprise that a lot of eyes are on their defensive recruitment this summer to help Erik ten Hag build a competitive squad.
The Red Devils certainly saw an uptick in fortunes and form under Ten Hag, however, they finished the season a massive 14 points behind their rivals Manchester City and also lost out to them in the FA Cup final last weekend.
Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding their potential takeover by either INEOS or the Qatari Royal Family, the transfer rumours have been coming through thick and fast, which include persistent links between themselves and Serie A winner Kim Min-Jae.
Jacobs – who’s been speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube channel – spoke at length about Jae and how his situation is one to watch as the date for his release clause becomes active gets closer.
He said: “Kim is one Manchester United have looked at for sure and is one to watch in the first 15 days of the window because that release clause is only active in those 15 days.”
“Kim himself has always denied any of the rumours and the links, but I think Luciano Spalletti leaving Napoli for a one-year sabbatical is going to be a big factor in all of this because suddenly players who might’ve wanted to stay, will see one exiting and maybe decide they want to follow for a fresh challenge as well. So, that one is a realistic possibility.”
It would be a major blow for Napoli to lose someone like Jae after just one season in Naples, but his stock has increased drastically since last summer with reports suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before the South Korean is playing in the Premier League.
However, it’s said to no longer be a one-horse race for Man United as their league rivals Newcastle United are also said to be interested, although the lure of playing for the Red Devils at Old Trafford could well give them the slight edge.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
