Miracle baby home in Murcia at last.

By Catherine Mcgeer • 05 June 2023 • 15:27

Image of the parents with the team from Barcelona Clinic. Credit: Clinicbarcelona.org

BEAUTIFUL baby Jesús, the first child born in Spain after a uterus transplant.

BEAUTIFUL baby Jesús, the first child born in Spain after a uterus transplant, is finally in Murcia with his incredibly strong and loving family. Tamara, his mother, has Rokitansky syndrome which affects about 1 in 5,000 women worldwide. These women are born without a uterus and so cannot get pregnant.

Tamara was heartbroken when she was diagnosed with this condition at 15 years of age but never gave up hope and when she heard on the news that a baby had been born in Sweden thanks to a uterus transplant she began her investigation. She came across Francisco Carmona, head of the gynecology dept at Clinic Barcelona who was preparing to carry out this type of transplant, and when he heard Tamara’s story he agreed to proceed with the complex procedure.

Tamara’s sister, who already gave birth to her own child, donated her uterus to her sister. The transplant took 15 hours to complete and was just the first step in a long process. Finally, after a fear-filled two years, Tamara gave birth to her baby. He was born prematurely due to the complex nature of the pregnancy weighing 1.1 kilos but he is growing stronger every day at Arrixaca Hospital.

https://www.telecinco.es/noticias/salud/20230522/nace-bebe-primera-mujer-trasplantada-utero-espana_18_09583275.html