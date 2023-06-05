By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 12:05

Image of Joselu celebrating scoring for Spain. Credit: Twitter@SEFutbol

Fabrizio Romano has admitted that Real Madrid are still working on signing Joselu this summer, but he won’t be Karim Benzema’s replacement.

Carlo Ancelotti and the Madrid fanbase will have been rocked by the news last weekend which saw club-legend and current Ballon d’Or winner – Benzema – play his final game for the La Liga giants.

It has now been widely reported that Benzema is set to join former Madrid teammate – Cristiano Ronaldo – out in Saudi Arabia and earn a lot more than what he could’ve earned playing in the Spanish capital for several more years.

While many reports have suggested that star players such as Harry Kane and Kai Havertz could soon be lining up for Real Madrid, Romano has admitted that Spanish international Josleu is still a player Florentino Perez and Ancelotti are wanting to sign.

Joselu is still a concrete target

Romano took to his YouTube channel to speak about Real Madrid and how they still have an invested interest in Joselu, however, fans shouldn’t worry, he won’t be the out-and-out replacement for their former French talisman Benzema.

He said: “It’s important to say, Real Madrid are still working on the Joselu deal as a backup option.”

“So, he will not be the replacement for Benzema, but as a replacement for Mariano.”

Summer of change for Real Madrid

Despite having two of the most exciting young wingers in world football in the form of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, Ancelotti will have to oversee a sort of change this summer with Benzema having now signed a contract in Saudi Arabia, as well as Mariano and Eden Hazard all leaving the Bernabeu.

While Joselu won’t have been the name on many people’s lips to help fire Real Madrid back to La Liga and Champions League glory, with Benzema leaving and potentially an unproven Spanish league striker arriving as well, he could be a solid deputy.

Joselu has netted 52 goals across his last four La Liga seasons including 17 in all competitions this campaign (Transfermarkt), so he should be able to be a decent enough striker and solid enough to lead the line in more dead-rubber games if required.