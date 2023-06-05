Record year ahead

By Glenn Wickman • 05 June 2023 • 12:18

Looking good for tourism this year. Image by VGstockstudio/Shutterstock

THE summer tourism season has kicked off in the best possible way in Mallorca and the predictions for the central months – June to September – are very positive.

Last year saw a firm recovery of travel and occupation figures following the Covid pandemic and analysts suggest that the upward trend will continue this year.

April set new records for numbers of arrivals at the airport and more than 3.1 million visitors stayed at Mallorca hotels last month – the highest number ever for April and a 20 per cent increase with regards to the same month last year.

The German market is said to be leading the charge, which has increased much more than the British one so far this year and helped compensate for a reduction in numbers of Spanish visitors last month.

Even so, numbers of British travellers still increased by nearly 13 per cent compared to April 2022 and by 3.5 per cent with regards to 2019, ie before the pandemic.

Hoteliers reveal that profits soared with the average income per available room sitting at nearly €75 – 13.6 per cent higher than last year.