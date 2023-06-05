Storm Oscar enters Spain with rain and strong winds forecast for most of the week

By Chris King • 05 June 2023 • 16:04

Image of a sign warning of bad weather. Credit: Serget Nivens/Shutterstock.com

Heavy rains and storms are forecast in many parts of Spain this week, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1665626554078994433?s=20

The weather experts announced the arrival of Storm Oscar, that will enter the country early this week. ‘The storm will move to the north on Tuesday 6, remaining to the west of the mainland for several days, probably until the weekend’, they specified this Monday, June 5.

Esta semana la protagonista será la #BorrascaOscar que llegando desde Canarias se acercará a la Península y generará lluvias en Andalucía durante varios días. pic.twitter.com/0YpOXDvKIB — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 5, 2023

Its effects on the mainland and the Balearic Islands will be ‘more limited’ than in the Canary Islands they pointed out. Oscar will be characterised by widespread rains starting on Wednesday 7. “This is a rather rare situation for dates”, the experts from the Meteored portal explained.

Tuesday, June 6

On Tuesday 6, ‘one of the low-pressure centres in the Atlantic will deepen rapidly to the east of the Azores, giving rise to Óscar, and this will happen practically over subtropical waters, which are also hotter than normal’, they detailed.

Meteored predicted that the storm will direct ‘an atmospheric river’ towards the Canary Islands, which means that: ‘the rains associated with the frontal systems could be locally very intense in the western islands’.

In the rest of the mainland, storms will develop in the northeast, while temperatures will rise generally across the board.

Wednesday, June 7

The situation will change on Wednesday. ‘In the Peninsula, the rains will advance, and in general, they will be weak or locally moderate, without ruling out that they may occasionally be somewhat intense’, said Meteored. Meanwhile, the rainfall may be locally very strong in the Canary Islands.

The most copious rainfall will occur in Galicia, Castilla y León, Extremadura and even Asturias. ‘The risk is lower towards the Mediterranean, although rain is not ruled out’, Eltiempo.es indicated.

#Previsión

La borrasca Oscar dará que hablar esta semana, sobre todo en Canarias, Galicia, Castilla y León, Extremadura e incluso Asturias, donde se van a producir acumulaciones importantes. Infórmate de la previsión semanal con @picazomario https://t.co/85iC4EAI2x pic.twitter.com/ndrKvoOyOa — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) June 5, 2023

Strong gusts of wind will also be protagonists this week. ‘Intense winds from the south and southwest will have to be reckoned with in many areas of the western peninsula from Tuesday, as Óscar moves closer to the coast of Portugal and Galicia’, the experts continued.

Storm Oscar should reach the northwest of the country by Thursday 8. ‘A rather disorganised front will arrive, which will leave rain in many areas, but very irregular’, added Meteored.

These rains will be locally strong and accompanied by storms in ‘the northwest, western sector of the Central System, and in the southeast’, they concluded.