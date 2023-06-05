By David Laycock • 05 June 2023 • 22:13
The rain in Spain falls mainly on Jaén
Credit: SombraDeAcero
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
With the arrival of Storm Oscar on the Iberian Peninsular tumultuous weather has been predicted for Spain, but it looks like the city of Jaén has been getting an early dose as videos emerge online today, June 5.
Wind and retain are set to sweep the country affecting various regions more heavily than others but, although predicted to be milder in the south of Spain, the Jaén province has already had its streets turned to rivers.
Daniel Robes posted this video on Twitter, saying: “Rain and hail in Siles, Jaén”.
Lluvia y granizo en Siles Jaén pic.twitter.com/VCzE13nuzc
— Daniel Robles (@DanielR87695262) June 5, 2023
Lluvia y granizo en Siles Jaén pic.twitter.com/VCzE13nuzc
— Daniel Robles (@DanielR87695262) June 5, 2023
MeteOrihuela posted a different video on Twitter courtesy of Olga Canorra, saying: “New day of strong storms in the interior of the southeast of the Península Ibérica! This afternoon (05/06/2023), this is how the water runs through the streets of Siles (Jaén). ”
¡Nueva jornada de fuertes #tormentas en el interior del sureste de la #PenínsulaIbérica! Esta tarde (05/06/2023), así corre el agua por las calles de #Siles (#Jaén). Vídeo: Olga Canorra. pic.twitter.com/uVqNRYKIiC
— MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) June 5, 2023
¡Nueva jornada de fuertes #tormentas en el interior del sureste de la #PenínsulaIbérica! Esta tarde (05/06/2023), así corre el agua por las calles de #Siles (#Jaén). Vídeo: Olga Canorra. pic.twitter.com/uVqNRYKIiC
— MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) June 5, 2023
It seems that the rains in Jaén were preceded by some spectacular lightning storms as seen in this video posted on Twitter by Hora Jaén. They said:
“WEATHER – Jaén will be under a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms from midday. From midday until six o’clock in the afternoon, a warning for rain and thunderstorms will be in force in Cazorla and Segura and in the capital, Sierra Sur and Sierra Mágina.”
⛈️TIEMPO⛈️ | Jaén estará desde mediodía en aviso amarillo por lluvia y tormentas. Desde mediodía hasta las seis de la tarde está activo el aviso por lluvia y tormentas en Cazorla y Segura y en Capital, Sierra Sur y Sierra Mágina https://t.co/f3cNN6twjj pic.twitter.com/TxReQ0Rgji
— Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) June 5, 2023
⛈️TIEMPO⛈️ | Jaén estará desde mediodía en aviso amarillo por lluvia y tormentas. Desde mediodía hasta las seis de la tarde está activo el aviso por lluvia y tormentas en Cazorla y Segura y en Capital, Sierra Sur y Sierra Mágina https://t.co/f3cNN6twjj pic.twitter.com/TxReQ0Rgji
— Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) June 5, 2023
With Storm Oscar set to sweep through the country this week, we hope that you get as mild as possible a version of this very unseasonal weather wherever you are.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.