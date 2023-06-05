By David Laycock • 05 June 2023 • 22:13

The rain in Spain falls mainly on Jaén Credit: SombraDeAcero Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

With the arrival of Storm Oscar on the Iberian Peninsular tumultuous weather has been predicted for Spain, but it looks like the city of Jaén has been getting an early dose as videos emerge online today, June 5.

Wind and retain are set to sweep the country affecting various regions more heavily than others but, although predicted to be milder in the south of Spain, the Jaén province has already had its streets turned to rivers.

Daniel Robes posted this video on Twitter, saying: “Rain and hail in Siles, Jaén”.

Lluvia y granizo en Siles Jaén pic.twitter.com/VCzE13nuzc — Daniel Robles (@DanielR87695262) June 5, 2023

MeteOrihuela posted a different video on Twitter courtesy of Olga Canorra, saying: “New day of strong storms in the interior of the southeast of the Península Ibérica! This afternoon (05/06/2023), this is how the water runs through the streets of Siles (Jaén). ”

¡Nueva jornada de fuertes #tormentas en el interior del sureste de la #PenínsulaIbérica! Esta tarde (05/06/2023), así corre el agua por las calles de #Siles (#Jaén). Vídeo: Olga Canorra. pic.twitter.com/uVqNRYKIiC — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) June 5, 2023

It seems that the rains in Jaén were preceded by some spectacular lightning storms as seen in this video posted on Twitter by Hora Jaén. They said:

“WEATHER – Jaén will be under a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms from midday. From midday until six o’clock in the afternoon, a warning for rain and thunderstorms will be in force in Cazorla and Segura and in the capital, Sierra Sur and Sierra Mágina.”

⛈️TIEMPO⛈️ | Jaén estará desde mediodía en aviso amarillo por lluvia y tormentas. Desde mediodía hasta las seis de la tarde está activo el aviso por lluvia y tormentas en Cazorla y Segura y en Capital, Sierra Sur y Sierra Mágina https://t.co/f3cNN6twjj pic.twitter.com/TxReQ0Rgji — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) June 5, 2023

With Storm Oscar set to sweep through the country this week, we hope that you get as mild as possible a version of this very unseasonal weather wherever you are.