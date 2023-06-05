Shipwreck discovered off Newfoundland coast believed to be missing Galician vessel 'Villa de Pitanxo' Close
The rain in Spain falls mainly on Jaén

By David Laycock • 05 June 2023 • 22:13

Storms come to Jaén

The rain in Spain falls mainly on Jaén Credit: SombraDeAcero Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

With the arrival of Storm Oscar on the Iberian Peninsular tumultuous weather has been predicted for Spain, but it looks like the city of Jaén has been getting an early dose as videos emerge online today, June 5.

Wind and retain are set to sweep the country affecting various regions more heavily than others but, although predicted to be milder in the south of Spain, the Jaén province has already had its streets turned to rivers.

Daniel Robes posted this video on Twitter, saying: “Rain and hail in Siles, Jaén”.

MeteOrihuela posted a different video on Twitter courtesy of Olga Canorra, saying: “New day of strong storms in the interior of the southeast of the Península Ibérica! This afternoon (05/06/2023), this is how the water runs through the streets of Siles (Jaén). ”

It seems that the rains in Jaén were preceded by some spectacular lightning storms as seen in this video posted on Twitter by Hora Jaén. They said:

“WEATHER – Jaén will be under a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms from midday. From midday until six o’clock in the afternoon, a warning for rain and thunderstorms will be in force in Cazorla and Segura and in the capital, Sierra Sur and Sierra Mágina.”

With Storm Oscar set to sweep through the country this week, we hope that you get as mild as possible a version of this very unseasonal weather wherever you are.

