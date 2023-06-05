Thursday to be UK’s hottest day of the year.

By Max Greenhalgh • 05 June 2023 • 7:58

UK expecting mini heatwave in June Image: Billion-Photos Shutterstock.com

UK’s hottest day of the year so far is set to be this week according to forecasters.

The Met Office have forecast warm weather for this coming week across the UK with the hottest day expected to be Thursday.

Thursday could see temperatures reach 27C, which would be the UK’s hottest day of the year so far.

It comes after a UK high of 23.9C on Saturday, in Porthmadog.

Greg Dewhurst of the Met Office said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the west and cloudier in the east,”

Dewhurst continued: “Temperatures are going to be similar, if not a little bit higher, towards the end of the week. This west-east split will be continuing with temperatures as well.”

Last year the UK recorded all-time record-busting hot weather with temperatures reaching a sweltering 40C.

World Meteorological Organisation put record temperatures like this down to the El Nino effect. They warned temperatures such as this could become normal over the next few years.

In response to the record-breaking hot weather the Met Office has introduced a new colour-coded heatwave alert system in preparation for longer and worse heat, and its effect on people’s health.