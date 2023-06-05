Time to shine: International Theatre Studio launches ‘Calendar Girls’ auditions this weekend

By Betty Henderson • 05 June 2023 • 17:00

Performers in a recent comedy sketch at the theatre. Photo credit: International Theatre Studio

THE International Theatre Studio Marbella invites all aspiring actors and theatre enthusiasts to get involved with an incredible opportunity. The studio is hosting auditions for ‘Calendar Girls’ by Tim Firth, a performance set to take place this autumn

Under the guidance of Peter Brooks, auditions for ‘Calendar Girls’ will be held on Saturday, June 10, starting at 11am. All are invited to join them at the Age Concern Centre in San Pedro to showcase acting talents and aim for a role.

A diverse range of characters awaits, each with their own distinct personality. From the outgoing Chris to the reserved Jessie, there’s a role suited to every aspiring actor. The production team also welcomes volunteers to contribute their skills backstage.

The International Theatre Studio also plans to print a charity 2024 calendar, in aid of Cudeca. They are seeking sponsors for each month to help with printing costs and guarantee tasteful photographs for models, just like in the play.

For further information and audition pieces, contact Peter: 617520923 or peterbrooks1938@yahoo.com.

Theatre lovers can also save the date for the performance itself from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

The International Theatre Studio was founded in 1975 as a response to the lack of theatre options on the Costa del Sol, particularly theatre options. Spearheaded by Paz Dávila Arostegui and Mary Wells, the group has brought a vibrant and diverse theatrical experience to the region with regular theatre productions, leaving a lasting impact on the local cultural scene.