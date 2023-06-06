3.0 magnitude earthquake registered close to Estepona

By Max Greenhalgh • 06 June 2023 • 10:42

Earthquake seismograph. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

Earthquake recorded in Casares in Malaga province registered at 3.0 magnitude.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake on their official Twitter account.

112 said that received no notifications of building damage or personal injury.

In the early hours of Monday morning, 112 Andalucia reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake in the Casares municipality. The quake was felt in the neighbouring coastal town of Estepona.

According to Spain’s national geographic institution (IGN), the quake was detected at a depth of 1 kilometre. The IGN classified it as an intensity II earthquake, meaning the quake is only felt in isolated instances.