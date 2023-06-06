3.0 magnitude earthquake registered close to Estepona

By Max Greenhalgh • 06 June 2023 • 10:42
Earthquake seismograph.
Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com
Earthquake recorded in Casares in Malaga province registered at 3.0 magnitude.
The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake on their official Twitter account.
🔴Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 3.0 en Casares, #Málaga a una profundidad de un kilómetro.
⌚️6:46 horas. Sin constancia de daños ni avisos en 1⃣1⃣2⃣.
▶️Es buen momento para ver nuestros #Consejos112 y evitar riesgos. pic.twitter.com/QT6HFYhL1B
— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) June 5, 2023
112 said that received no notifications of building damage or personal injury.
In the early hours of Monday morning, 112 Andalucia reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake in the Casares municipality. The quake was felt in the neighbouring coastal town of Estepona.
According to Spain’s national geographic institution (IGN), the quake was detected at a depth of 1 kilometre. The IGN classified it as an intensity II earthquake, meaning the quake is only felt in isolated instances.
