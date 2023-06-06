Tottenham Hotspur confirm Ange Postecoglou as their new manager

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 12:06

Celtic manager Ange Postecgolou pre-match.

After a seemingly short but sweet negotiation and conversation with Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur have finally got their man.

Spurs have managed to prise away Postecoglou from Celtic despite the Bhoys having qualified for the Champions League and completed a historic domestic treble while dominating their city and league rivals in the process.

Tottenham have seemingly put a lot of faith in Postecoglou by handing him a four-year deal, something that hasn’t happened since the appointment of fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino, which shows Daniel Levy may well see this is a long-term plan and not a quick fix.

It is a very left-field appointment given that Postecoglou has never managed, domestically at least, outside of Australia, Japan or Scotland, so stepping up into the Premier League will be a huge challenge for the Australian boss.

Postecoglou is Spurs’ new manager

Levy, who has come in for a whole load of criticism over recent times, appears very happy with his appointment – despite going for several other managers before Postecoglou – by speaking on the club website and saying:

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club.”

Postecoglou will be arriving at N17 with a whole lot of goodwill, memories and success during his time up in Glasgow, however, that couldn’t be any further from what Spurs and their fanbase have been enduring over the last 12 months.

Keeping Kane will be a big priority for Tottenham

One key point that could be a huge advantage for Postecoglou, is that Spurs have no European football next season, which means he can solely focus on building and developing a team ready to fight and be competitive moving forward.

The number one task at hand for Postecoglou when he officially starts on July 1st, will be speaking to star striker Harry Kane and figuring out how he can get his long future secured at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium amid links to Real Madrid.