As ERC-20 Tokens continue to grow, analysts predict a bright future for DigiToads (TOADS) and Pepe coin (PEPE)

By Guest Writer • 06 June 2023 • 15:00

ERC-20 tokens have been growing in popularity, with their market cap exceeding $600 million on benefiting from Bitcoin’s popularity and prestige. Amid their growing popularity, analysts are already predicting a bright future for new meme kings DigiToads (TOADS) and Pepe (PEPE) Coin that have taken the sector by storm. DigiToads has stood out at the back of a highly successful presale with over $4.65 million tokens sold, affirming strong investor interest.

DigiToads next Meme King on Utility

The strong interest has to do with DigiToads revolutionising the meme coin sector by introducing a new set of utilities. Over the years, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu SHIB) were the crown jewels exploding in price mainly due to hype and speculation? In contrast, DigiToads wants to change all this by introducing play-to-earn gaming and staking-to-earn features.

The new features have affirmed a layer of the application and use cases for TOADS, the network native token. Consequently, the token has exploded by over 140% as investors jostle for positions, trading at highly discounted levels. Experts predicting over 1000x price gain for the token does not come as a surprise.

DigiToads introducing thrilling Web 3 game as part of its P2E ambitions has added a significant utility that enhances TOADS use case. Gamers simply have to acquire and nurture avatar-like creatures dubbed DigiToads in the ecosystem metaverse dubbed Swamp Arena.

Gamers have to ensure that their avatars or DigiToads end up being the strongest and largest during the gaming period for a chance to earn some TOADS tokens. There is plenty of TOADS token to be won as DigiToads has set aside 50% of all profits generated from the sale of in-game items to be used in rewarding players.

In addition, it is offering another exciting way to earn on the ecosystem through staking. Through a unique NFT staking platform, users will be able to stake their non-fungible tokens and, in return, earn some residual income depending on the staking period.

DigiToads ambitions to become a market leader in decentralised Finance are further affirmed by monthly trading competitions. Traders with the highest trading volumes stand to win Platinum Toads that they can use to access the TOAD treasury.

TOADS is the native token making everything possible in DigiToad’s ecosystem, from enabling the purchase of in-game items to settling transaction fees. With a total supply of 585M coins, it is a deflationary token supported by a token-burning mechanism that will ensure its supply reduces over time.

Pepe Coin lack of utility drawback

Pepe coin has taken the meme coin space by storm, exploding by over 2000% following its listing on major exchanges, including Binance, Kucoin and Gemini. The explosive move came on investors looking to cash in on the next big thing as sentiments shifted from established meme coins.

The big question is whether Pepe coin will follow in Dogecoin’s footsteps and capitulate once it starts losing steam. For now, the coin has exploded at the back of pumping and hype in the market. Its lack of proven utility or use case could turn out to be one of its biggest undoings as the focus shifts to a project able to address real-world problems.

The fact that the token has shed nearly 30% in market value from its all-time highs might signal investors are aware that the impressive run might not last for long.

Bottom Line

DigiToad has demystified the common notion that meme coins rely solely on social buzz to drive their value. Its utility around P2E gaming, NFT staking and trading affirms its real-world application in offering unique opportunities for people to earn. Likewise, its native TOADS token is not expected to capitulate as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, given its legitimate applications. That said, the future can only be bright for TOADS token with experts projecting gains of over 1000x on listing on a major exchange, given the strong interest in presale.

For more information on DigiToads, visit the website, join the presale, or join the community for regular updates.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido