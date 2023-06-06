Buff in Benidorm! Man strolls stark naked alongside beach

By John Ensor • 06 June 2023 • 23:33

View outside minus naked walker. Credit: Cafeteria Nabab/TripAdvisor.com

Startled holidaymakers couldn’t believe their eyes as a man nonchalantly strolled along, in the all-together, on a busy pavement outside a café in broad daylight.

The spectacle was seen by scores of people as they were sitting in the Cafetería Nabab in Benidorm. One man, Ash Herrett of Burnley, Lancashire, on holiday with his family, recorded the performance, according to The Daily Star, June 6.

Actually, the man wasn’t completely naked, he was wearing a pair of flip-flops while he walked by a crowded seafront café, much to the amusement of onlookers.

The video which runs for over two minutes captures the bizarre event as the man seems totally oblivious to the laughter and comments of disbelief, he created around him.

The cheeky chappie is seen enjoying a bracing naked walk on the promenade while chatting on his mobile phone and doesn’t even bat an eyelid, while one woman in the café gets up from her seat to get a better view.

The man can finally be seen taking the official lifesaver’s ring, before he slips it over his head and makes a beeline for the sea.

During the clip Mr Herrett can be heard saying above the gasps and sniggers: ‘Way hey, only in Benidorm,’ before adding ‘Benidorm has ruined him. I want whatever he’s been on.’

One incredulous woman said: ‘Oh my God. Look, stark naked there. He’s no clothes on at all.’ While another simply said: ‘He’s a bit cheeky.’