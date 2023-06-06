BUN FIGHT! Ryanair settles dispute over Mallorca’s favourite pastry

By John Ensor • 06 June 2023 • 15:09

Piece offering: Today's meeting. Credit: Iago Negueruela/Twitter.com

A controversial issue was settled today when representatives from Ryanair met with Mallorca’s Minister of Tourism and decided that you can have your cake. . . and eat it!

On Tuesday, June 6, representatives from Irish airline Ryanair met Iago Negueruela, the acting councillor for Economic Model, Tourism and Employment in Mallorca, writes Ultima Hora.

Some weeks ago there was a bit of a do regarding a passenger who was allegedly charged for taking ensaimadas on a Ryanair flight, thankfully the matter now seems to be settled.

For those not in the know, the ensaimada is a pastry made in Mallorca, its origins date back hundreds of years. Another product, popular in Mallorca and Ibiza is called greixonera, and incorporates leftover pieces of ensaimada.

Today the issue was ironed out and the official line is that Ryanair does not charge people for taking the pastry on their planes. In fact, it emerged that the airline has never charged ‘for the transport of ensaimadas on their planes.’ It seems that the misunderstanding arose when the passenger in question was charged for carrying an unchecked suitcase.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Association of Bakers and Confectioners of the Balearic Islands. Negueruela confirmed that they will continue working to defend local products and that travellers can continue to carry ensaimadas.

The minister also praised Ryanair’s willingness to ‘collaborate with the government and that after this meeting it has been possible to clarify the situation, without upsetting anyone.’