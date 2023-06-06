Cartel gang members wanted in the UK arrested in Spain

By Max Greenhalgh • 06 June 2023 • 9:09

Air Safety and Security. image: policia nacional

Alleged members of the notorious Irish organised crime group Kinahan Cartel were arrested in Spain.

Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, was arrested on Sunday while he was eating in a restaurant with his family in Mallorca and Jack Kavanagh, 23, was arrested on Tuesday at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai.

The arrests were part of an operation led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) the Spanish National Police and the An Garda Siochana in Ireland.

Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency Kay Mellor said, “This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

Both men are in the custody of Spanish authorities while extradition proceedings begin.

The Kinahan cartel is an alleged criminal organisation from Ireland that smuggles drugs and firearms into Ireland, the UK, and mainland Europe.