By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 21:55

Sky Sports have claimed that Brendan Rodgers is indeed being considered for a potential return back north of the border with Celtic to replace Ange Postecoglou.

In what has been a whirlwind of a few days for Celtic and their fan base having gone from the extreme high of winning yet another piece of silverware and recording a memorable treble, only to see their beloved Australian manager depart for the bright lights of the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou has now officially completed his move from Celtic to Spurs, in what will be his first-ever job in the Premier League and that has now left the Bhoys with one hell of a void to fill in the dugout for next season.

One link that many Celtic fans may not have expected to see was now out-of-work and former boss Rodgers, especially given the dramatic and swift style of fashion he left Paradise in back during the 2018/19 campaign for Leicester City.

Rodgers on the list to replace Postecoglou

It’s safe to say that Rodgers isn’t as fondly remembered north of the border as he could have been had he left in the same fashion as Postecoglou given how much the Northern Irishman won with Celtic.

However, some within the Celtic hierarchy clearly don’t share those same bad feelings many supporters do, as he is reportedly a name on their shortlist according to Sky Sports as they’ve said:

We can confirm that manager Ange Postecoglou has left the Club to join Tottenham Hotspur. Full #CelticFC statement below ⤵ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 6, 2023

“It is worth bearing in mind that two years ago nobody would’ve predicted Ange Postecoglou, so maybe it’s not the obvious answer all the time, but Brendan Rodgers clearly is an option that Celtic would look at.

“It’s safe to say that’s one which would divide the Celtic support, nothing to do with the record he had here, that speaks for itself, the success, the trebles and the invincible treble, going unbeaten across three competitions, which was quite remarkable looking back on it.”

Appointing Rodgers would be a risky decision

They’re right, bringing back someone such as Rodgers, who clearly thought moving to Leicester – during the season – was a better option than sticking with a big club that welcomed with open arms would indeed divide a fanbase which was so united and behind Postecoglou.

Therefore, the Celtic will indeed be walking on eggshells around this decision, knowing that whoever replaces Postecoglou doe indeed have huge shoes to fill given how well-liked and successful the Aussie was with the Bhoys.