Checking out the tunnel

By Glenn Wickman • 06 June 2023 • 16:03

Mayor Toni Pérez (centre) leading the group. Image by Benidorm Town Hall

HUNDREDS of Benidorm residents took part in the official opening of the Beniardá underpass last week.

Led by Mayor Toni Pérez and several members of the local council, the large group walked through the new tunnel that has taken eight months and €5.2 million to complete.

The funding has come entirely from the EU’s Next Generation funds and the initial prevision was for the work to take double the amount of time it finally did.

The group walked to the end of the tunnel and then took a two-storey bus back to check that the underpass is high enough for all kinds of vehicles.

The mayor then signed the official opening of the pass before the first cars began driving through it.

The public act was part of the monthly ‘A pie de calle’ events organised by the Town Hall to introduce residents to improvement projects around the town.

Sr Pérez expressed his “eternal gratitude to the neighbours for the inconvenience caused by such a large project”.