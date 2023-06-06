Chelsea secure signing of teenage wonderkid Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle in Ecuador

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 0:22
Premier League club Chelsea have secured the signature of teenage midfield prodigy Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle in Ecuador.
In a statement from the Stamford Bridge outfit, they wrote: “The Ecuadorian, who will join Chelsea after his 18th birthday, has already built a reputation in South America as one of the brightest and most creative young talents around, thanks to his combination of skilful dribbling along with the vision and technique to open up defences with his passing”.
“Paez caught the eye by finding the net on his senior debut for his club this year, becoming the youngest debutant and scorer in the Ecuadorian top flight”.
“He has six senior appearances to his name this season in addition to making his continental debut in a 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Corinthians at the start of May”.
“He has also starred at the Under-17 Copa America, registering two goals and six assists while captaining his country, before getting another goal and three assists as he started all four of Ecuador’s matches at this summer’s Under-20 World Cup”.
“The teenager was previously named as the top talent at the 2022 Next Generation Trophy, a prestigious youth tournament in Austria featuring clubs from all over the world”.
Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund reportedly were reported to have been keeping an eye on the 16-year-old’s progress. Manchester United also had an offer for the midfielder rejected in December 2022.
