CHUMS charity donation

By Glenn Wickman • 06 June 2023 • 16:05

Image by La Nucia Town Hall

BRITISH Marina Baixa charity CHUMS has donated €600 in products to La Nucia Food Programme.

Charity founders Marilyn and Peter Rogers handed over the full supermarket trolleys to La Nucia Social Welfare councillor Beatriz Pérez-Hickman at Lidl supermarket last week.

“We would like to thank this local English association for this new donation. Thank you for helping us to help the most needy families in La Nucia” declared the councillor.

Since its foundation six years ago, CHUMS Friends of Charity perform several regular yearly donations to La Nucia’s ‘Programa de Alimentos’, and this was the second so far in 2023.

The council has stepped up the service over the last few months due to increasing demand. For information on obtaining help or to donate, contact the Bienestar Social department on 96 689 73 30.

For further information on the charity visit ‘CHUMS of Charity – Costa Blanca’ on Facebook.