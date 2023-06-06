Dream team: Cudeca welcomes volunteers to Benalmadena centre for tour and talk

By Betty Henderson • 06 June 2023 • 19:00

The third group of volunteers smile during their visit to Cudeca. Photo credit: Cudeca

IN a heartwarming initiative, 160 dedicated Cudeca volunteers were invited to take a tour of the foundation’s palliative care centre in Benalmadena on three dates at the end of May.

In three separate visits to the centre on Thursday, May 25, Friday, May 26, and Tuesday, May 30, the volunteers were treated to an inside look at the centre.

The visits helped to build a sense of community among the volunteers who work on diverse projects for the charity, as well as appreciation that their fundraising efforts make a difference for patients receiving end of life care from Cudeca.

Led by María Luisa Martín, CEO and Medical Director, and Rafael Olalla, Deputy CEO and Financial Director, the tour also provided insights into Cudeca’s history, showcased the achievements of the past year, and provided information about exciting future plans

The centre’s healthcare professionals expressed their sincere thanks for the invaluable work by the volunteers.

Another highlight was a visit to the newly completed Joan Hunt Auditorium, a magnificent space that can accommodate up to 162 people at events. This versatile venue will host concerts and various activities for patients and supporters.

Volunteers and patients can find more information about the foundation online.