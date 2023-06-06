Sean Dyche ‘very keen’ to sign six-foot-four monster – Transfer Insider

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 23:35

An outside view of Everton FC's ground Goodison Park

Transfer guru Alex Crook has revealed that Sean Dyche is keen for Everton to sign his former player Wout Weghorst this summer after a dismal loan spell at Manchester United.

Six-foot-four Weghorst was hooked by Man United from his first half of the season loan spell out in Turkey with Besiktas, only for him to not find the back of the net in 17 Premier League appearances, which was much like his first stint in England’s top flight with Burnley.

During his few months with the Clarets, Weghorst scored two goals in 20 games and failed to fill the void left by then-main striker Chris Wood, and his poor form may well have been one of the reasons behind Dyche’s eventual sacking.

However, that poor form under Dyche and then a clear lack of goals coring ability with Man United certainly hasn’t put off Everton or his former manager as he’s being linked with another shot at the big time with Everton this summer.

Everton keen on Weghorst

Crook has claimed that, while Man United have no interest in signing Weghorst on a permanent basis, Everton certainly are keeping a keen eye on someone who is still contracted to Burnley until 2025.

He said: “Everton, I’m told, are very keen and obviously played under Sean Dyche at Burnley and he’s a very Sean Dyche type of player and probably isn’t a Vincent Kompany type of player when you look at the way they played their way out of the Championship last season.

So certainly, I think there is interest there and it may well come down to a transfer fee and wages as well.”

Dyche will be desperate for a new striker

It’s clear that Everton are desperately in need of a new striker this summer, if not only to have a player that can replicate the type of hold-up play Dominic Calvert-Lewin bring to the Toffees.

Especially given last summer’s recruit – Neal Maupay – is simply not good enough for Everton and ultimately, the Premier League, given his one goal in 29 appearances for Everton, so he must be replaced and Dyche clearly has a good relationship with his former £12 million striker.