‘Girl from Ipanema’ dies aged 83

By John Ensor • 06 June 2023 • 14:03

The voice behind Girl From Ipanema. Credit: Astrud Gilberto - verve Records/Facebook.com

The ‘girl’ who sang the iconic Brazillian song Girl From Ipanema has died

Astrud Gilberto, the distinctive, sultry voice behind the jazz – bossa nova classic Girl From Ipanema, has died at the age of 83 on Monday, June 5, writes El Mundo.

The singer who epitomised the golden age of Brazillian culture in the 60s was born Astrud Evangelina Weinert in 1940. The daughter of a Brazilian mother and a German father, she grew up in Rio de Janeiro.

In an Instagram message, her granddaughter Sofia referenced a song her grandmother had written for her: ‘My grandma Astrud Gilberto made this song for me, it’s called Linda Sofia. She even wanted my name to be Linda Sofia.’

She went on to post the following touching message ‘Life is beautiful, as the song says, but I come to bring you the sad news that my grandma turned star today, and is next to my grandpa João Gilberto.

‘Astrud was the real girl who took bossa nova from Ipanema to the world. She was the pioneer and the best. At 22, she gave voice to the English version of “Girl from Ipanema” and gained international fame. The song, a bossa nova anthem, became the second most played song in the world mainly because of her.

I love and will love Astrud forever and she was the face and voice of bossa nova in most parts of the world. Astrud will forever be in our hearts and at this moment we have to celebrate Astrud.’

Tributes from fans included one which said: ‘Now she’s gone to shine in the sky! A warm hug to you and your family for the passing of. . . Astrud

Astrud rose to fame singing the English vocal on Girl from Ipanema, composed by Vinícius de Moraes and Antônio Carlos Jobim.

Astrud had married the tormented Joâo Gilberto, who later teamed up with saxophonist Stan Getz in New York to explore the fusion of Brazilian folk song and cool jazz. According to the story, there was a moment when someone had to sing a few verses, Astrud stepped up to the microphone and the rest is history.

One fan summed up the feelings of many an in an online post simply said: ‘A huge sadness and a great loss for our music.’