Hoteliers VS councillor

By Glenn Wickman • 06 June 2023 • 15:57

Councillor Negueruela (right) during the press conference. Image by the Balearic Islands Government.

THE change in the regional government as a result of the elections on May 28 was welcomed by Mallorca hoteliers as an “end to ideologic interventionism” and an opportunity to continue growing.

Acting Economic Model, Tourism and Employment councillor Iago Negueruela was the target of much of the criticism on behalf of the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation (FEHM) who claimed the councillor’s policies were holding the sector back, such as the cap on new tourism accommodation vacancies enforced by the Balearic Islands Government in a bid to prevent overcrowding.

Sr Negueruela replied to these accusations by highlighting the good work done by his department, proving that “it is possible to grow without creating new tourism vacancies”, as quoted by a Mallorca news outlet.

The outgoing councillor made the statement during his last press conference last week to present the latest unemployment figures, which he pointed out show a new historic record for employment on the islands.