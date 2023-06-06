By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 23:20
UK gets 'rare extreme heat' weather warning as heatwave intensifies. Image: Claire Fraser Photography/shutterstock.com
It has been reported by the Met Office that an ‘Iberian Plume’ from mainland Spain is said to bring about 29C temperatures to parts of the United Kingdom this week.
It’s said that if temperatures do reach up to 29C or even higher, then it could well become the hottest day of the year in the UK and people in the South East of England may well benefit the most from the sizzling temperatures.
However, it certainly won’t be sunshine and BBQ weather for people of the UK, because this Plume, will indeed bring about scorching temperatures that many Brits will undoubtedly enjoy, thunderstorms and rain showers will likely soon follow after.
This Iberian Plume will increase the temperature by pushing hot air up from Spain and more towards the bottom of the United Kingdom, although places in more northern regions of the country will see it stay rather cloudy and at around 20C.
Thus far, the hottest day on record in the UK during 2023 was 25.1C which was in South Wales, so if temperatures can scorch up towards 29C, then it will easily surpass the previous record and certainly make it feel as though many Brits are abroad.
The Met Office has indeed issued a warning about the rising temperatures and what they could mean, apart from sweltering conditions, but also an increase in downpours and pollen levels as they said:
“By late on Friday, some showers could move into the South West, spreading north and east through the weekend.
“While not everywhere will be impacted by showers, there’s a chance of some heavy downpours as daytime heating helps to develop some thundery weather for some.”
Other than in the South East of England, the weather looks rather unclear and will apparently be changing day-to-day, according to the Met Office, who insist that clouding will be prominent up and won the country, despite it starting to get hotter.
