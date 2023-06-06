La Rioga court recognises claim to collect €650,000 by young woman who was exchanged with another baby at birth

British Airways and BBC in Russian-linked cyber attack Close
By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 0:55

Image of a newborn baby holding mother's hand. Credit: Ratchat/Shutterstock.com

A young woman who was exchanged with another baby in a Logroño hospital will receive €635,000 from the insurer of the Rioja Health Service.

The judgement from the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of La Rioja, issued on May 30, was published this Monday, June 5, in a statement from José Sáez Morga, the plaintiff’s lawyer, according to 20minutos.es.

This payment is the remaining part of the €850,000 compensation originally agreed upon by the Governing Council of La Rioja for this young woman.

Last April, the Justice sentenced the insurance company of the Rioja Health Service to pay compensation of €850,000 to this young woman.

It had been established that she was switched at birth in 2002 with another baby in the old Hospital San Millán de Logroño. However, the insurer only paid her €215,000 from the original total.

An appeal was subsequently lodged by the insurer as a precautionary measure to suspend the payment, but, this Monday the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ of La Rioja ordered that the insurer paid the remaining sum of €635,000 to the woman.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

