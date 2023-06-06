Lion-hearted support: La Cala Lions present cheque to local volleyball team

By Betty Henderson • 06 June 2023 • 10:00

The Lions Club presents a cheque to the volleyball team. Photo credit: La Cala de Mijas Lions

VOLLEYBALL enthusiasts in La Cala de Mijas have every reason to celebrate, as their very own team, Club Deportivo Mijas Voley or Club Voleibol, continues to make waves in the sport.

Their recent achievements in both regional and national competitions have garnered attention from the community, including from La Cala Lions.

The secret to their success lies not only in the players’ dedication and skill but also in the incredible support they receive from the local community. La Cala Lions, a local service organisation, showed their support on Tuesday, May 30 by donating the generous sum of €2000 to the club. This financial boost is sure to contribute to their continued growth and success.

As they presented the cheque to the volleyball team, the Lions’ President, Wynson Beswick, received thanks from the team. In recognition of the Lions’ invaluable support, the team presented Beswick with a commemorative plaque, as a token of their appreciation.

The La Cala Lions’ support shows how community engagement can uplift and empower young athletes. Thanks to their support, the young volleyball players can continue to chase their sporting dreams.