Malaga beach showers to be switched back on

By Max Greenhalgh • 06 June 2023 • 12:18

beach shower Credit: Twitter@aytorincon

Lifting on certain restrictions on beach showers are to be lifted.

Teresa Porras, Councillor for Operational Services, Internal Regime, Beaches, and Festivities has announced that restrictions on beach showers in Malaga province will be lifted.

From June 15, to coincide with the start of the high season, the water supply to the city’s beach showers will be switched back on.

Despite the lifting of the restrictions, the Councillor has not ruled on imposing the restrictions again if the water levels fall again.

Last April a decree came into action limiting the use of water on the province’s beaches.

The President of the Andalucian Regional Government, Juanma Moreno said: “Let’s hope it rains so that we don’t have to take painful measures”

The restriction on beach showers has happened before in Malaga province. Last year, beach showers in the municipalities of Algarrobo, Rincón de la Victoria, and Vélez-Málaga had to go without water.

Andalucía is investing 120 million euros in 25 new hydraulic infrastructures aimed at tackling drought in the region. Water reserves in Andalucía have been hit hard in recent months with low rainfall and high temperatures. The reservoirs are currently at a low capacity of 25.5%, which is 36.5% below the average of the last 25 years.