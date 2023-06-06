Manchester United outcast said to be on Tottenham’s radar in a bid to keep Harry Kane

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 16:58

Image of Tottenham fans. Credit: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com

According to reports this Tuesday, June 6, Harry Maguire could be an essential ingredient in keeping Harry Kane at Tottenham.

As reported by The Sun, the 30-year-old Manchester United and England defender’s name was touted by The Telegraph today as a smart way of convincing the Spurs striker to stay in North London for at least one more season.

Real Madrid are known to be keen on taking Harry Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Karim Benzema. Los Blancos have even apparently reserved the iconic No9 shirt for Kane, although it is known he will prefer to wear No10.

That is currently the property of Croatian international Luka Modric though, who will be staying at Real Madrid next season.

The England star is believed to prefer a stay in England where he is closing in on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record so acquiring his England teammate could sway him.

Ange Postecoglou is now in charge of Tottenham and he is bound to want the England captain to stay and spearhead his attack next season.

Kane and Maguire are known to be good friends and a move for the player makes complete sense after he fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

Last season he made just eight starts in 16 appearances for United. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were all used at various times in preference to Maguire.

The Red Devils have also been rumoured to be exploring a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount that could involve Maguire plus cash being offered to tempt the England star to leave Stamford Bridge.