Manchester United outcast said to be on Tottenham’s radar in a bid to keep Harry Kane

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 16:58
Image of Tottenham fans.
Credit: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com
According to reports this Tuesday, June 6, Harry Maguire could be an essential ingredient in keeping Harry Kane at Tottenham.
As reported by The Sun, the 30-year-old Manchester United and England defender’s name was touted by The Telegraph today as a smart way of convincing the Spurs striker to stay in North London for at least one more season.
Real Madrid are known to be keen on taking Harry Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Karim Benzema. Los Blancos have even apparently reserved the iconic No9 shirt for Kane, although it is known he will prefer to wear No10.
That is currently the property of Croatian international Luka Modric though, who will be staying at Real Madrid next season.
The England star is believed to prefer a stay in England where he is closing in on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record so acquiring his England teammate could sway him.
Ange Postecoglou is now in charge of Tottenham and he is bound to want the England captain to stay and spearhead his attack next season.
Kane and Maguire are known to be good friends and a move for the player makes complete sense after he fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.
Last season he made just eight starts in 16 appearances for United. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were all used at various times in preference to Maguire.
The Red Devils have also been rumoured to be exploring a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount that could involve Maguire plus cash being offered to tempt the England star to leave Stamford Bridge.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.