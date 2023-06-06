By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 22:20
As Newcastle United get ready to prepare for a season in the Champions League, images of their reported new home kit have surfaced online.
Photoshoots for the new home kit reportedly took place even before last season had run its course, but now with a new front-of-shirt sponsor in the form of SELA set to take pride of place, things are seemingly starting to fall into place.
The Magpies have always donned a famous black and white home shirt that has become historic up in the North East and is extremely recognisable because of the stripes running down the shirt vertically.
There is likely to be a huge clamour for the new home shirt as fans look to capture a piece of history by having the home kit that was worn during their first Champions League adventure in just over a decade.
When Newcastle had the former sponsor – FUN88 – on the front of all of their shirts, they were bringing in one of the lowest amounts of income compared to their Premier League rivals, and to help combat FFP regulations, this new sponsorship deal could be huge for the club and PIF.
While this is still seen as a leak online given the club have not announced anything, journalist Jordan Cronin has admitted on Twitter that ‘this is the one’ which has certainly caused a mass amount of excitement.
For those concerned about the sponsor size, placement, etc….remember it has been digitally added in AFTER the photoshoot took place, so doesn't look perfect.
The actual version will look much neater, probably smaller, better positioned and more suited to the shirt.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/CRbXmjrhWK
— 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲 #NUFC (@ToonMouthTyne) June 6, 2023
For those concerned about the sponsor size, placement, etc….remember it has been digitally added in AFTER the photoshoot took place, so doesn't look perfect.
The actual version will look much neater, probably smaller, better positioned and more suited to the shirt.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/CRbXmjrhWK
— 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲 #NUFC (@ToonMouthTyne) June 6, 2023
It’s certainly a very slick design from long-time kit manufacturer Castore, with thicker-looking stripes going down the middle, as opposed to a thinner kind of pinstripe that could have perhaps been an option to get more colour difference into the kit.
While it certainly isn’t anything groundbreaking from Castore and Newcastle, it is certainly one kit that looks slick and professional, which was certainly required for what is set to be a historic and memorable season on Tyneside.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.