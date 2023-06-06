By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 22:20

As Newcastle United get ready to prepare for a season in the Champions League, images of their reported new home kit have surfaced online.

Photoshoots for the new home kit reportedly took place even before last season had run its course, but now with a new front-of-shirt sponsor in the form of SELA set to take pride of place, things are seemingly starting to fall into place.

The Magpies have always donned a famous black and white home shirt that has become historic up in the North East and is extremely recognisable because of the stripes running down the shirt vertically.

There is likely to be a huge clamour for the new home shirt as fans look to capture a piece of history by having the home kit that was worn during their first Champions League adventure in just over a decade.

Leaked Newcastle kit appeared to have emerged

When Newcastle had the former sponsor – FUN88 – on the front of all of their shirts, they were bringing in one of the lowest amounts of income compared to their Premier League rivals, and to help combat FFP regulations, this new sponsorship deal could be huge for the club and PIF.

While this is still seen as a leak online given the club have not announced anything, journalist Jordan Cronin has admitted on Twitter that ‘this is the one’ which has certainly caused a mass amount of excitement.

For those concerned about the sponsor size, placement, etc….remember it has been digitally added in AFTER the photoshoot took place, so doesn't look perfect. The actual version will look much neater, probably smaller, better positioned and more suited to the shirt.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/CRbXmjrhWK — 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲 #NUFC (@ToonMouthTyne) June 6, 2023

It’s certainly a very slick design from long-time kit manufacturer Castore, with thicker-looking stripes going down the middle, as opposed to a thinner kind of pinstripe that could have perhaps been an option to get more colour difference into the kit.

While it certainly isn’t anything groundbreaking from Castore and Newcastle, it is certainly one kit that looks slick and professional, which was certainly required for what is set to be a historic and memorable season on Tyneside.