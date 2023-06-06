PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf announce shock deal

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 17:00

Join in the fun at the Paws-Patas Charity Golf Event on June 23. Image: kasakphoto / Shutterstock.com

In a major turn of events, the long dispute between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf appears to have finally come to an end both on and off the golf course.

This huge announcement in the world of golf comes very much out of the blue and also after a year-long legal dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Gold in particular, which also caused untold amounts of disruption.

Some of the world’s best golfers were tempted over to the Saudi-backed LIV Gold format last year which saw each player handsomely compensated for leaving the traditional PGA Tour, as Saudi Arabia looked to improve their image to the world and sporting public.

Players such as Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson made the controversial move, which certainly got under the skin of some PGA Tour members, none more so than Rory McIlroy.

Historic agreement between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

However, this looks to have now come to a peaceful end as there will be n more legal action between the respective tours also, the PGA has announced that in the near future, LIV Golf members will be able to re-apply for their PGA Tour license, if they meet certain criteria.

PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, has been speaking following this huge announcement and what it means to the tour and golf in general as he said:

“This is a historic day for the game we all know and love.”

It does indeed mark a historic moment in modern-day golf as LIV Golf was certainly not going anywhere fast given the high-profile names they’d been able to prise over, and the PGA Tour were adamant that they were the one and main place for golfers to make a name for themselves.

However, this now looks to be a way of getting the best of both worlds for some golfers who wish to participate in the historic Tour events and rack up points, while also earning a lot of cash to in the Middle East.