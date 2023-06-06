Rain in Malaga province should change to sunny skies by the weekend

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 23:29

Image of sunny blue cloudy sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

Widespread rains are expected in Malaga province this week although no weather alerts have been issued yet by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

Specifically, the weather experts predict that Storm Oscar will deposit rain tomorrow Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday 8, but it will not be heavy and should gradually clear up over the weekend.

According to the AEMET forecast, Malaga will only experience rain this Tuesday 6, in the final few hours of the evening.

Temperatures will remain unchanged with maximums ranging between 27°C degrees in areas such as Antequera, Marbella, and Vélez-Málaga, falling to 25°C in Málaga and 24°C in Ronda. Minimums will hit 16°C in the interior and 20°C in the coastal areas.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 06-06-2023 hasta 12-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/BdIKgnBbcI — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 6, 2023

Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday will start with overcast skies and rainfall, which could be locally strong. The clouds and rain will decrease as the day develops with patches of clear sky opening up as a result.

There will be no major changes in temperatures, although the maximum could drop by several degrees, possibly falling to between 22°C degrees in Ronda and 25°C in Vélez-Málaga.

Easterly winds will blow, tending to light variables in the afternoon, except in the regions of Ronda and Antequera where they will decrease to light.

Thursday, June 8

AEMET’s map of the province is filled with rain at the start of Thursday. According to Meteorology, this rainfall could occasionally be accompanied by storms and be locally strong.

These showers will become scattered by mid-morning and the skies will be clear throughout the afternoon along parts of the coast and the Guadalhorce Valley. The most intense rainfall will be concentrated in the Serranía de Ronda.

Friday, June 9

Instability will continue during the early hours of Friday when some isolated rain could fall, leaving clear skies and sun in the afternoon.

In Malaga, the maximum temperature will reach 27°C, with 28°C expected in Marbella and Vélez-Málaga.

According to the forecasts shown on the AEMET website, the weekend is expected to be sunny and hot throughout the province.

There is no sign of rain and highs range between 27 and 28°C, except in Ronda, which will stay at 24°C. Minimums could exceed 20°C, except in inland areas.