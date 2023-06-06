Spain’s unemployment falls by 49,260 people in May to 2,739,110

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2023 • 14:57

Spain's unemployment fell by 49,260 people in May to 2,739,110. Image: Spanish Government.

The decline extends to all economic sectors, to all autonomous communities and to both men and women.

The rate of monthly percentage decline in youth unemployment is double the overall rate.

The Spanish Government is pleased to confirm that the number of people registered in the State Public Employment Service Offices (SEPE) at the end of May fell by 49,260 people (-1.77 per cent) compared to the previous month.

Registered unemployment stood at 2,739,110 people, the lowest figure for the month of May since 2008. This is a very positive decline in the context of quality recruitment and record highs in both affiliation and the labour force.

In year-on-year terms, unemployment has fallen by 183,881 people, a hefty percentage drop of 6.29 per cent.

The reduction in male and female unemployment is similar in absolute terms. Female unemployment fell by 24,540 women (-1.46 per cent) to a total of 1,655,027 unemployed. Male unemployment stood at 1,084,083, a decrease of 24,720 men (-2.23 per cent).

Unemployment of young people under 25 fell in May by 7,208 people (-3.69 per cent) compared with the previous month, doubling the percentage rate of the general decrease. The total number of unemployed young people is the lowest in the historical series: 188,043 people.