Spain’s water reserves continue to drop despite the abundant rain across the country

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 18:26

Miteco map of Spain showing water reserves. Credit: Twitter@mitecogob

Despite the abundant and widespread rainfall that has affected most parts of Spain in recent weeks, the country’s water reserves have continued to drop.

According to the latest data provided by Miteco, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, there has not been enough water accumulated to alleviate the drought conditions.

In the last week, Spain’s reservoirs have lost 52 cubic hectometres (hm³), which is equivalent to 0.1 per cent of their capacity. Their average capacity currently stands at 47.4 per cent.

With 78.6 litres/m², Teruel was named as the region that registered the largest amount of rainfall in the last seven days.

These latest data show that the water reserves presently hold 26,588 hm³, falling for the ninth consecutive week. That figure is almost 30 per cent less than the average for Spain’s reservoirs in the last 10 years. However, compared to one year ago, today’s capacity is just 901 hm³, or 3.27 per cent less.

As revealed by the Miteco data, the basins with the most water right now are those in the Cantabrian region. The western reservoir holds 89 per cent of its capacity, and the eastern one, 87.7 per cent.

They are followed by the Basque Country, where its internal reserves stand at 81 per cent, the Galician Coast has 79.2 per cent, Miño-Sil at 71.6 per cent, and Red, Odiel and Piedras contains 69 per cent.

However, the Guadiana reservoir is below half of its capacity, with just 31.8 per cent. Guadalete-Barbate is at 24.7 per cent, while Guadalquivir stands at 23.9 per cent.

The Andalucian Mediterranean basin currently holds 34.3 per cent, Segura is at 36.1 per cent, Ebro at 48.7 per cent and the internal basins of Catalonia are at 25.8 per cent.

Those for consumptive use, that is, the reservoirs where water is stored specifically for consumption and irrigation, are at 39.24 per cent of their capacity, which is 15,170 hm³. Meanwhile, those used for hydroelectric purposes are at 65.9 per cent of their total capacity, which is 11,470 hm³.