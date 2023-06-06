By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 June 2023 • 15:15

TalkSPORT’s transfer expert Alex Crook has revealed that new Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, is indeed a fan of recently relegated James Maddison.

Tottenham are embarking on yet another new dawn with a fresh and unproven manager – in the Premier League at least – at the helm in Postecoglou, with the Australian coach being handed a lucrative four-year contract.

During his time up at Celtic, Postecoglou got a huge number of his signings spot on and have gone on to become big hits in Glasgow including the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Diogo Jota, so Spurs fans should be salivating at what he could do with an even bigger transfer budget.

However, one thing to consider is that Postecoglou did indeed sign Cameron Carter-Vickers, who flopped miserably at Spurs, and he became a force in the SPFL, highlighting just how big of a gulf in class there is between the two leagues.

Someone who could be got for a cut-price fee this summer is England international Maddison after getting relegated with Leicester City and he is said to have admirers in and around N17, none more so than the new boss himself.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new Head Coach on a four-year contract 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 6, 2023

Crook spoke about the admiration Postecoglou has towards Maddison on TalkSPORT, he said: “I think Ange Postecoglou is an admirer as well, so keep an eye on Tottenham maybe joining that particular race.”

Spurs have seemingly been crying out for a creative spark who can operate between the lines for several years now since Christain Eriksen departed for Inter Milan back in 2018, and Maddison could well fill that void given his impressive numbers this season of 19 goal involvements.

Spurs face a battle to sign James Maddison

Although the idea of signing someone as coveted and technically gifted as Maddison will surely sound wonderful to Spurs fans, they will be faced with stiff competition from Newcastle United, who saw two bids rejected for the midfielder this time last year.

The Magpies could well be a more attractive destination for Maddison given their extreme wealth, and clear progression under Eddie How and they also, can offer him the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time in his career. So Spurs fans certainly shouldn’t be holding their breath on this particular deal coming off.