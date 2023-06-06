Tourist pushed over edge of cliff by Spanish mountain goat

By John Ensor • 06 June 2023 • 12:33

Spanish Ibex. Credit: Omar Alonso Bautista/Shutterstock.com

Three people who were hiking in the Alpujarra mountains of Granada were attacked by a goat and needed to be rescued by police.

The angry animal, believed to be an Iberian ibex, attacked and forced a 64-year-old unnamed Dutch woman 20 metres over the edge of a cliff before she was later rescued suffering from hypothermia, according to The Times.

Two other male hikers from Belgium who were also believed to be victims of the same goat sustained injuries, with one of the men knocked unconscious, luckily, they were discovered by a local shepherd.

The incident happened near the village of Trevelez in Granada on May 28. The Guardia Civil understands that the same goat was responsible for attacking all three tourists.

It appears that the Dutch woman fell down the cliff, while she was trying to evade the goat, and became stranded on a ledge before she raised the alarm for help.

The Civil Guard responded by sending a helicopter from the Mountain Rescue Division. However, while they were on their way, they also received another alarm to help the two Belgian men who were attacked near to the scene of the first incident.

Unfortunately due to worsening weather, the helicopter had to return to base before they located the trapped woman. Police officers took up the search and finally found her suffering from hypothermia and broken wrists.

Police officers used a horse to take her to a shelter where they gave her hot drinks before she was later transferred to hospital in Granada for treatment.

The Iberian ibex is a formidable animal, particularly during the mating season at this time of year, when they can be very territorial and aggressive.