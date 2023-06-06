WOW Beach at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in Orihuela kicks off the summer season

By Anna Ellis • 06 June 2023 • 12:18

WOW Beach at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club kicks off the summer season. Image: WOW Beach.

WOW Beach by Las Colinas opens its doors for the summer season on June 9 with a new image and renewed services and is celebrating with a very special event.

On June 8 at 8:00.PM, the beach club will host the ronqueo or cutting of a bluefin tuna weighing around 300 kilograms, which will be accompanied by a tuna tasting session. The event is open to everyone.

Ronqueo is the traditional hand-cutting of bluefin tuna. It is an age-old technique that dates back to Phoenician times and is particularly popular in the fishing villages of Cadiz, where this bluefish is caught every spring using the ancestral almadraba (tuna trap) technique.

The experts in this technique cut up the bluefin tuna step by step, from which 24 pieces are obtained for consumption. The word “ronqueo” comes from the particular sound that the knife makes when it touches the spine of this magnificent fish. Beyond its purpose, ronqueo is a sensory spectacle worth seeing and hearing, considered of cultural interest, which, thanks to WOW Beach, is now coming to La Glea beach in Dehesa de Campoamor for the first time.

At the event held at the beach club on June 8, two experienced cutters will be in charge of cutting up the bluefin tuna in front of the audience, who can enjoy the show while sipping a glass of sparkling wine and enjoying an ‘Amélie’ oyster with sea views.

It is expected to last approximately 20 minutes, after which a tasting with food and wine pairings will be served, consisting of individual and shareable dishes created by Fonsi Lillo, Chef at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club. All dishes will be made with bluefin tuna, using different culinary techniques. Several of them belong to the Umawa restaurant menu which, together with WOW Beach, il Palco and unik, integrates the rich and varied gastronomic offer at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.

The event is sponsored by the companies Nicolás y Valero and Grupo Fuentes, which are backed by more than three decades of work in the gastronomy and logistics sectors, respectively.

The spectacular and unique nature of the event has generated great expectations in the area, to such an extent that all the available places sold out in just a few days. According to the Operations Director at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Javier Rodríguez, “holding an event of this magnitude is another example of how Las Colinas Golf & Country Club seeks to anticipate in order to surprise our clients and friends. Personally, I am very pleased with the great reception it has had. I encourage all our friends to follow WOW Beach to discover a summer full of surprises.”

WOW Beach by Las Colinas will open its doors on June 9. This free-access beach club is located in a privileged setting, on the seafront of La Glea beach, in Dehesa de Campoamor (Orihuela).

The swimming area has an infinity pool with views overlooking the Mediterranean, sunbeds and Balinese beds, as well as a massage service.

The restaurant area has been expanded and improved this year and, as a novelty, from July it will serve dinners from the menu of the famous Italian restaurant il Palco, located at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.