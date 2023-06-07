Adapted beaches open in Calpe

By Glenn Wickman • 07 June 2023 • 16:37
Image by Calpe Town Hall
CALPE local council has reopened the two adapted beaches ready for the summer.
Since June 1, the town’s two main beaches, namely La Fossa and Arenal-Bol, have differentiated bathing areas that are specially equipped to meet the needs of people with mobility problems, the elderly and the visually impaired.
These accessible beach points are located at the height of Llevant street and Holanda street, respectively, and are equipped with amphibious chairs and crutches, sections of flexible walkways and other facilities.
A team of lifeguards are on call to attend and accompany users, although bathers can also be accompanied by a trained family member if preferred. The accessible points are in service from Monday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm and there are reserved car parks nearby for people with reduced mobility.
