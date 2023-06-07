Whitehall locked down in security alert Close
Trending:

Anne Hernandez MBE receives her award

By Guest Writer • 07 June 2023 • 17:05

Anne and Ambassador Hugh Elliott Credit: Nicole King

BACK in 2021, it was announced that Anne Hernandez had been awarded the MBE by Her Majesty for her work in helping British residents in Spain through the Brexpats in Spain Facebook page.

It took until Wednesday June 7, 2023 for the actual medal to be awarded to Anne and British Ambassador Hugh Elliott travelled from Madrid to make the formal presentation at the La Sierra Restaurante – Cerrado del Águila Golf and Resort in Mijas.

It was an intimate and emotional ceremony with members of Anne’s family and close friends attending as well as Embassy staff.

In the background of the photograph which shows Anne wearing her MBE can be seen an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II and this was chosen because the award was granted by Her Majesty rather than King Charles.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Guest Writer

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading