Anne Hernandez MBE receives her award

By Guest Writer • 07 June 2023 • 17:05
Anne and Ambassador Hugh Elliott
Credit: Nicole King
BACK in 2021, it was announced that Anne Hernandez had been awarded the MBE by Her Majesty for her work in helping British residents in Spain through the Brexpats in Spain Facebook page.
It took until Wednesday June 7, 2023 for the actual medal to be awarded to Anne and British Ambassador Hugh Elliott travelled from Madrid to make the formal presentation at the La Sierra Restaurante – Cerrado del Águila Golf and Resort in Mijas.
It was an intimate and emotional ceremony with members of Anne’s family and close friends attending as well as Embassy staff.
In the background of the photograph which shows Anne wearing her MBE can be seen an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II and this was chosen because the award was granted by Her Majesty rather than King Charles.
