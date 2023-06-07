Body of missing woman found in walls of Torremolinos house

By John Ensor • 07 June 2023 • 21:00

Body found after unexpected tip-off. Credit: Formatoriginal Shutterstock.com

The remains of a woman who was reported missing nearly a decade ago have been found walled up in a house in Torremolinos.

On Tuesday, June 6, Police discovered the body of 22-year-old Sibora Gagani, a young woman who was first reported missing in 2014, writes El Pais.

The young woman of Albanian and Italian nationality went missing in Torremolinos in July 2014 and was found when a man only identified as Marco R, 45, revealed the information in what appears to be a spontaneous confession.

Marco R was arrested in May and charged with the murder of another woman named Paula which also took place in Malaga. While he was in custody he unexpectedly confessed to the murder of Sibora Gagani, his previous partner.

Although formal identification of the body has yet to be confirmed police are in no doubt that the body corresponds to the woman who disappeared in 2014.

Marco R was arrested on May 27 for stabbing another woman, his ex-partner Paula. While being held under arrest at the police station he saw a poster of the missing woman and told officers: ‘She’s buried in the attic where I lived with her.’

He later admitted that he had used acid to get rid of the body and that he had sealed it up within the walls of the house they shared.

Yesterday a team of officers from the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit of the National Police, investigated the property on Calle García de la Serna, a few metres from the Local Police station and the Town Hall in the El Calvario neighbourhood of Torremolinos.

With the consent of the current tenants, investigators searched the property up to three times, making small holes in the walls to insert micro-cameras and using hydrometers, but without success.

Detectives then used an X-ray system and focused on a wall where there appeared to be a modification in its construction. Upon closer inspection they found a wooden box hidden between two walls.

The box was full of lime and also a bag with a knife with traces of dried blood. Below was a sleeping bag with a body wrapped in plastic bags, upon the victim’s tors was a bouquet of flowers.

The remains of the body were immediately transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) for autopsy and identification.