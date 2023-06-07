By David Laycock • 07 June 2023 • 22:07

England Ace Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for €103 million Credit: Vyacheslav Evdokimov Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

England’s rising star Jude Bellingham has signed a dream contract with Real Madrid at the tender age of 19. A €103 million deal has been agreed as reported today, June 7.

Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter saying: “Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund. It’s a done deal. Fee: €100m plus add-ons. Bellingham will sign six-year deal valid until June 2029 agreed in April. Medical tests already booked as Madrid wanted to get it done this week.”

His move from Borussia Dortmund will see the continued ascent of Bellingham, whose agreement could be worth closer to €130 million with add-ons.

Manchester City and Liverpool were amongst other suitors but Real Madrid acted quickly and decisively to bag the England star who becomes football’s third most expensive teenager after Kylian Mbappé and Joao Felix.

Bellingham was one of the stars of England’s last World Cup campaign and also Bundesliga player of the year and is set to become Real Madrid‘s second most expensive signing after Eden Hazard.

The move will see Bellingham join a team that could help him become one of the world’s top players. Of course, his future is still very much down to his drive and determination as Hazard failed to deliver to his potential when he arrived at Madrid from Chelsea in 2019.

Jude Bellingham’s true worth may be determined at this juncture in his career, but if he can continue to grow with a super-successful club like Real Madrid backing him, England may have a generational talent on their hands in what we all hope will be a win-win situation.