By David Laycock • 07 June 2023 • 22:07
England Ace Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for €103 million
Credit: Vyacheslav Evdokimov
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
England’s rising star Jude Bellingham has signed a dream contract with Real Madrid at the tender age of 19. A €103 million deal has been agreed as reported today, June 7.
Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter saying: “Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund. It’s a done deal. Fee: €100m plus add-ons. Bellingham will sign six-year deal valid until June 2029 agreed in April. Medical tests already booked as Madrid wanted to get it done this week.”
🚨 Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund. It’s done deal.
Fee: €100m plus add-ons.
Bellingham will sign six year deal valid until June 2029 agreed in April.
Medical tests already booked as Madrid wanted to get it done this week. pic.twitter.com/0HFT9CUs15
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023
🚨 Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund. It’s done deal.
Fee: €100m plus add-ons.
Bellingham will sign six year deal valid until June 2029 agreed in April.
Medical tests already booked as Madrid wanted to get it done this week. pic.twitter.com/0HFT9CUs15
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023
His move from Borussia Dortmund will see the continued ascent of Bellingham, whose agreement could be worth closer to €130 million with add-ons.
Manchester City and Liverpool were amongst other suitors but Real Madrid acted quickly and decisively to bag the England star who becomes football’s third most expensive teenager after Kylian Mbappé and Joao Felix.
Bellingham was one of the stars of England’s last World Cup campaign and also Bundesliga player of the year and is set to become Real Madrid‘s second most expensive signing after Eden Hazard.
The move will see Bellingham join a team that could help him become one of the world’s top players. Of course, his future is still very much down to his drive and determination as Hazard failed to deliver to his potential when he arrived at Madrid from Chelsea in 2019.
Jude Bellingham’s true worth may be determined at this juncture in his career, but if he can continue to grow with a super-successful club like Real Madrid backing him, England may have a generational talent on their hands in what we all hope will be a win-win situation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.