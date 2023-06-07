History comes alive: Torrox Spanish History Group discover more about the Hapsburg Dynasty

By Betty Henderson • 07 June 2023 • 13:00

The group enjoyed learning about the Hapsburg Dynasty. Photo credit: Keith Rockall

IN a bustling gathering of history enthusiasts, the Torrox Spanish History Group came together on Monday, June 5 to learn more about the Hapsburg Dynasty.

The meeting was held at the Mediacaña Merendero in Torrox Costa, and saw an impressive turnout of 36 attendees, including a remarkable 12 newcomers, who were welcomed warmly to the group.

All eyes and ears were on guest Chris Sherwood who delved into the fascinating history of the Hapsburgs and their profound impact on Spain with a presentation. The audience heard his expert insights into the rise of the Hapsburgs throughout centuries until the 17th century. The group also learned about the legacy of the prominent dynasty in Spanish history.

As the summer approaches, the group puts a pause on their regular meetings. However, excitement is already building for their next meeting which is scheduled for Monday, October 2. The following meeting is set to take place on Monday, October 30, in the regular venue of the Mediacaña Merendero in Torrox.

Group organiser, Keith extends his warm wishes for a delightful summer for all members and looks forward to their reunion in the autumn.